What does IPL mean to you?
The IPL is a tournament I always look forward to, as I get to see fantastic players, not only from India but also from around the world. Since 2008, when the first season of IPL had begun, it has always given us such interesting matches to witness and also see world-class players in action.
Which team are you supporting this year? And why?
The team that I am rooting for this season is the Chennai Super Kings. Only for one reason: MS Dhoni. I can definitely agree on the fact that he did not score many runs last season and his team had ended up in the 7th place, but his captaincy plays a massive part in the team as he always ends up making shrewd decisions for his team. This season they have signed veteran players like Moeen Ali and Robin Uthappa, who can be very useful in many aspects, such as handling pressure in tough situations. They also retained star players like Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja and Suresh Raina returns to Chennai Super Kings squad, after not being a part of last season.
Sahil Sajan is a cricket enthusiast based in UAE