MS Dhoni and KL Rahul
Chennai look to get back to winning ways against Punjab

Kolkata: The pressure will be on Chennai Super Kings, who failed to defend a decent total in their first game, as they look for their first points against a buoyant Punjab Kings on Friday.

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, if Thursday’s game is any indication, is likely to provide a strip with bit of both for the batsmen and bowlers. This should be good news for KL Rahul’s men, who boast of some serious firepower in the in-form captain, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle and Deepak Hooda – the last-named making a huge difference in them reaching a 200-plus total in the first game.

The yellow shirts, three-time winners, need to show some urgency on this front. There is already a clamour to get M.S.Dhoni higher up the order than number seven, where he lasted for two balls before being bowled while going for a heave against Delhi Capitals’ Avesh Khan the other day.

Can he shrug off the lean patch with the bat since last season? We will know soon.

