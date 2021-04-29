Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw’s stroke-filled 82 help Delhi rout KKR

Prithvi Shaw hammered six fours in the opening over bowled by Shivam Mavi to fire the chase for Delhi Capitals, and after that, Kolkata Knight Riders struggled to stay in the game. His 82 (41 balls) and the 132-run first-wicket stand with Shikhar Dhawan (46 off 47) ensured a seven-wicket victory for Delhi in the Indian Premier League game in Ahmedabad tonight.

Sent to bat, KKR were saved by Andre Russell, who muscled an unbeaten 45 from 27 balls which helped post a total of 154/6. After a quiet start, KKR stumbled due to a double strike from Delhi off-spinner Lalit Yadav, and they went from 74/2 to 82/5 in two overs. Some power-hitting from Russell took the score past 150. But that was never enough. Especially after the rollicking start from Shaw.

Relive the match as it happened ...

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrate the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals seen in the middle during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Half time report: Russell’s power-hitting rescues KKR

Andre Russell muscled an unbeaten 45 from 27 balls to save the Kolkata Knight Riders from embarrassment. Even then, the total of 154/6 may not be enough to stop the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League 2021 match in Ahmedabad tonight.

Send to bat, KKR got off to a quiet start before stumbling badly. A double strike from Delhi off-spinner Lalit Yadav put the skids under KKR, who went from74/2 to 82/5 in two overs.

If it were not for some power-hitting from Russell, KKR would have ended up with a paltry score. The target of 155 is well within reach of Delhi unless they lose too many wickets early on.

Andre Russell of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Pat Cummins of Kolkata Knight Riders bats. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Lalit Yadav of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Eoin Morgan of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Marcus Stoinis (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Rahul Tripathi of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Avesh Khan of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Axar Patel (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shubman Gill of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals dlivers the ball. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Nitish Rana of Kolkata Knight Riders plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Caption of Kolkata Knight Riders Eoin Morgan (left) with caption of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant during the toss held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Delhi hold the edge against KKR

The Delhi Capitals will want to calm their nerves after two thrillers in previous matches in the Indian Premier League 2021. But that’s not easy when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders in Ahmedabad today. For, Eoin Morgan side has come off a good win against Punjab Kings and will be looking to secure a spot in the top half of the points table.

But KKR still has batting issues. Their openers have been misfiring, unable to make an impact in the powerplay. The middle-order too has shown signs of fragility. So, Rahul Tripathi and Morgan will have to bat deep to enhance KKR’s prospects.