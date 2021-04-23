Follow all the actions live here ...
Patchy Mumbai still enjoy edge over Punjab Kings
Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians may look well below their best with two wins from four matches so far, but it’s difficult to foresee Punjab Kings turning the tables on them on a slow Chennai wicket today.
Rohit Sharma’s men have so far used their bowling prowess and big match temperament to defend modest totals on two matches, but failed to do so against some intelligent batting by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. The ‘Hitman’ has made it very clear that he wants more from his middle order and it may be just the right time for the likes of Ishan Kishan, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard give their innings the right push.
Punjab Kings, who have one win to show from four games, need to inject some quality in their spin attack and the impressive Ravi Bishnoi may finally get a game. Caribbean Nicholas Pooran had been a disappointment so far and it’s high time that England’s Dawid Malan, the top ranked T20 batsman, gets a look-in as an overseas player.
