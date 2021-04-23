Ravi Bishnoi
Ravi Bishnoi of Punjab Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Click here to see the scoreboard

Follow all the actions live here ...





Fabian Allen
Fabian Allen of Punjab Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Surya Kumar Yadav
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma, captain of Mumbai Indians, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics






Punjab Kings players
Punjab Kings players celebrate the wicket of Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Moises Henriques
Moises Henriques of Punjab Kings bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Rohit Sharma (left) with KL Rahul
Captain of Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma (left) with KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings, during the toss held at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Patchy Mumbai still enjoy edge over Punjab Kings

Kolkata: Five-time champions Mumbai Indians may look well below their best with two wins from four matches so far, but it’s difficult to foresee Punjab Kings turning the tables on them on a slow Chennai wicket today.

Rohit Sharma’s men have so far used their bowling prowess and big match temperament to defend modest totals on two matches, but failed to do so against some intelligent batting by Delhi Capitals in their previous game. The ‘Hitman’ has made it very clear that he wants more from his middle order and it may be just the right time for the likes of Ishan Kishan, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard give their innings the right push.

Punjab Kings, who have one win to show from four games, need to inject some quality in their spin attack and the impressive Ravi Bishnoi may finally get a game. Caribbean Nicholas Pooran had been a disappointment so far and it’s high time that England’s Dawid Malan, the top ranked T20 batsman, gets a look-in as an overseas player.

Read more