CSK trounce Rajasthan Royals by 45 runs
Chasing a target of 189, Rajasthan Royals’ batting collapsed spectacularly to end up at 143/9, and the Chennai Super Kings walked away with a 45-run victory at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. After Jos Buttler (49) fell in the 12th over, Rajasthan were never in the fight with Moeen Ali (3-7) and Ravindra Jadeja (2-28) striking telling blows
The Chennai Super Kings produced a polished batting performance to post a challenging total of 188/9 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai tonight. While it’s a good total, dew is a factor that could help the Rajasthan Royals’ chase. To stall that, CSK has to take wickets in the powerplay, and Deepak Chahar holds the key there.
All the CSK batsmen contributed handily after Rajasthan skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and put the rivals into bat. Faf du Plessis (33 off 17 balls) set the early tempo with some blazing strokes, and Moeen Ali (26 off 20) and Ambati Rayudu (27 off 17) followed in the same manner as CSK ran up 120/3 in 13 overs. After that, Rajasthan applied the brakes with a twin strike by young left-arm seamer Chetan Sakariya (3-36). But CSK’s batting depth showed as set a target of 189
The Chennai Super Kings’ clash with the Rajasthan Royals today will provide pointers on how far they will progress in the Indian Premier League 2021. The two finished in the basement last year, so there’s plenty of incentive to turn in their best at the Wankhede Stadium.
Both have a win each from two games, so they will pull out all stops to win the game in the quest for a playoff berth. Chennai looked assured in the demolition of the Punjab Kings, but they encounter top-notch T20 specialists in Rajasthan’s Jos Buttler, captain Sanju Samson, David Miller and Chris Morris.
Rajasthan’s batting hasn’t been encouraging, barring a few individual efforts. Their bowling too is short on matchwinners in the absence of Jofra Archer. So Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s CSK will have the edge.