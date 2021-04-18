Chris Woakes of Delhi Capitals (right) celebrates the wicket of Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Follow all the actions live here ...

08:22PM



08:18PM



08:12PM



Half time report: Mayank, Rahul power Punjab Kings to 195 for four

Kolkata: Mayank Agarwal celebrated his return to form with a hurricane 69 (61 deliveries, seven fours & two sixes) and together with old friend and captain KL Rahul (61 off 51 balls), steered Punjab Kings to a steep total of 195 for four against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai.

Sent into bat, the Agarwal-Rahul combination ran up a 122-run stand for the opening wicket, before the former was ultimately snapped up by newcomer Lakman Meriwala. Chris Gayle failed to fire today, but Deepak Hooda's cameo of 22 of 13 balls propped them up to an extremely healthy total.

The batting conditions are near-perfect, but Delhi Capitals will need a powerful start to make a match of it. An interesting chase seems to be on the cards.

07:43PM



07:42PM



07:38PM



07:31PM



07:26PM



Lukman Meriwala (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates after taking the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:18PM



07:13PM



07:08PM



KL Rahul, captain of Punjab Kings, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

07:05PM



06:51PM



Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:50PM



06:46PM



06:41PM



Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Sportzpics Image Credit: Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Sportzpics

06:38PM



06:35PM



06:29PM



KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings seen in the middle during the match against Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on the 18th April 202. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:26PM



06:24PM



06:20PM



06:11PM



06:04PM



Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul (left) with Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics

06:02PM



05:56PM



05:46PM



05:41PM



05:36PM



05:35PM



Delhi, Punjab look to get back to winning ways

Kolkata: Delhi Capitals, one of the title-contenders in this year’s IPL, and Punjab Kings will want to return to winning ways after their unexpected losses in the respective last games in the evening game of the day in Mumbai.

The livelier wickets at the Wankhede Stadium had been producing some interesting contests which has offered something to play for the quick bowlers of all sides. If the Rajasthan Royals left-armers tested the powerful Delhi batting line-up the other day, Chennai’s Deepak Chahar almost singlehandedly brought Punjab to their knees in the previous match.

Delhi now have the choice of both their South African pace aces – Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje – with but they can ill afford to drop youngster Avesh Khan who had been impressive in the previous matches. Their ploy to play a batsman less against Royals betrayed a sense of complacency and with senior pro Ajinkya Rahane not looking confident enough, it would be interesting to see if Steve Smith gets his first game.