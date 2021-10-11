Is it Virat Kohli's final bow as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper in Sharjah or does he have another story to tell? We will find out as Hussain Yousuf and Abhijit Roy follow the match alongside our Gulf News experts as RCB take on Kolkata Knight Riders in a win-or-go-home clash.
MATCH PREVIEW
No quarters will be asked or given when the Royal Challengers Bangalore take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Eliminator of IPL 2021 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 11, 2021).
Chasing their first title, Bangalore will be keen to give Virat Kohli a fitting farewell as captain. They have reason to be optimistic. This is perhaps their best season, and they believe they can win. And recent results are encouraging.
Having won the IPL title twice, Kolkata wants to add to the tally. They missed the playoffs in the last two years but have turned around a wobbling campaign with some sterling wins. And Eoin Morgan’s team have started to dream of a triumph again.
The teams are evenly matched, and no team can afford to lose. For, a loss means elimination. Let’s watch how the game unfolds.