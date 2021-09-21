Gulf News experts join hands with Dr Romit Purohit and Arif Vasaya, diehard fans of Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings, respectively, to take you through their opening match of the UAE leg of Indian Premier League 2021 in Dubai.
By Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The Punjab Kings and the Rajasthan Royals are dawdling in the second half of the IPL 2021 leaderboard. Both are on six points, although Rajasthan have a match in hand. That makes their clash in Dubai today a must-win encounter if they have to nurture ambitions of making the knockout stage.
Skipper KL Rahul has done the bulk of the scoring for Punjab, with plenty of assistance from Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda and Shahrukh Khan. Nicholas Pooran suffered from a wretched form in Phase 1 in India and would be keen to regain his touch in the UAE. In the absence of Australian quicks Meredith Riley and Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami will have to shoulder the attack. English leggie Adil Rashid should provide the cutting edge, but the pace attack looks a bit undercooked.
Captain Sanju Samson has led Rajasthan’s run charts and he will miss the prolific scoring of Jos Buttler. England’s Liam Livingstone, who sat out Phase 1 and returned home early, should get a regular slot. So should Evin Lewis. Both of them would want to recreate their magical form in The Hundred in IPL too. That should help the fragile Rajasthan batting.
Punjab’s batting is more solid, but Rajasthan’s attack looks sharper. So it’s evenly matched. That should make for an exciting contest.