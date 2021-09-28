Glenn Maxwell of Royal Challengers Bangalore raises his bat after scoring a fifty against Sunrisers Hyderabad Image Credit: ANI

Glenn Maxwell, who is also called ‘The Big Show’, came to the party for Royal Challengers Bangalore in the last match in Dubai against rivals Mumbai both the with the bat and ball and made a telling effect as RCB won their first game in the UAE leg and giving Virat Kohli crucial two points that took them to the third position.

Last year Maxwell had a torrid time in UAE playing for Punjab Kings when he managed just 130 runs without scoring a single match-winning innings and faced a lot of criticism from his fans.

But RCB and Chennai Super Kings went on bidding war for Maxwell and it was Virat Kohli’s men who bought him for close to $2 million. And Glenn Maxwell did not disappoint the RCB management by scoring consistently first in the India leg of the IPL with scores of 39, 59, 78 and 56, all of which were instrumental in RCB winning their matches. He has so far scored 300 runs at a great strike rate of 138 and he has also chipped in with three wickets. He is A livewire on the field and a total team man, as we shall see as the competition progresses. The timeouts — which are when the teams take a breather during their innings in every game — are crucial and Maxwell is always giving his valuable advice to the captain and the support staff.

His biggest strength is that he can play all round the wicket and his reverse sweep takes every bowler by surprise which is called the switch-hit in the modern game that goes for big sixes. Teams now specifically keep a fielder to block his go-to shot and he surprises them by going for the slog sweep on the other side of the ground.