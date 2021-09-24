Dubai: Former and current Indian captains square off as the revamped Sharjah Cricket Stadium hosts the mouth-watering IPL clash between the Chennai Super Kings and the Royal Challengers Bangalore today (Friday, September 24, 2021).
CSK, led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni, are riding high on the back of a win against the Mumbai Indians, where young Ruturaj Gaikwad produced a brilliant knock. In contrast, RCB, led by Virat Kohli, looks to put behind them a nightmarish performance against the Kolkata Knight Riders when they were dismissed for 94.
RCB opener Devdutt Padikkal must be wiser after his indiscretion in Abu Dhabi triggered Bangalore’s batting collapse. Bangalore lack the batting depth of Chennai; hence it’s vital for Bangalore to avoid losing early wickets so that they can post a good score to give new replacements like leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga to have a go at their rivals.
Both Padikkal and Ruturaj will be crucial for their teams as their sound technique will help score well on the newly laid pitch.
Sharjah always promises high-scoring games, and this one has the looks of a thriller.