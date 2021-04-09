Kolkata: Chennai Super Kings signed up Australian fast bowler Jason Behrendorff as a replacement for compatriot Josh Hazlewood for the VIVO Indian Premier League 2021. The three-time champions, who finished seventh in their worst-ever campaign in 2020, look to bounce back with their first game against a buoyant Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on Saturday.
Behrendorff, the left-arm quick, has featured in 11 ODIs and seven T20Is so far. This will be Behrendorff’s second IPL team, having represented Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he played five matches and picked as many wickets.
Hazzlewood had withdrawn from the league at the last minute citing bio-bubble fatigue. becoming the second player after compatriot Mitchell Marsh of Sunrisers Hyderabad to do so. Sunrisers had replaced allrounder Marsh with Jason Roy, England's in-form opener.