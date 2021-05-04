Reports of COVID-19 positive cases have thrown a question mark over hosting rest of IPL 2021. Image Credit: PTI

Kolkata: The positive cases of COVID-19 in two franchise camps have now forced the Indian cricket board to come up with a contingency plan of shifting the remaining matches of IPL 2021 to a single city: Mumbai at the earliest. Discussions are on among the stakeholders on a war footing, though the Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Mumbai Indians game will be held on schedule in New Delhi on Tuesday.

There is, however, a question mark over the Rajasthan Royals-Chennai Super Kings game scheduled in the Indian capital on Wednesday with three positive cases reported in the Chennai camp. While the cases in the CSK camp do not involve any player, en element of doubt prevails since bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, who tested positive, was present in the dugout with team members in the last game.

Informed sources confirmed to Gulf News that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is actively working towards a plan to host the rest of the matches in Mumbai as it's the only city with three international venues, and it will spare the teams the logistics of travel to at least two more venues - Kolkata and Bengaluru and then again back to Ahmedabad for the play-offs and final.

''It's going to be a logistical nightmare though as it will mean creating another set of Bio Bubbles back in Mumbai - which takes time. A final picture is likely to emerge by Wednesday,'' sources said.