KL Rahul and David Warner
KL Rahul and David Warner Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab, lanaguishing at the bottom of the table with one win out of five matches so far, will want to make the most of a depleted bowling attack of Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL match in Dubai today.

Sunrisers, who are in fifth position, suffered a major blow to their slim fast bowling resources when their attacking lynchpin Bhubaneshwar Kumar was ruled out for the rest of the tournament with a hip injury. Prithvi Raj Yarra, young left arm pacer who has been named as Bhuvaneshwar’s replacement for the remainder of the competition, will have a tough act to follow as the impressive T.Natarajan will have to take up the senior partner’s role.

Skipper KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, the prolific opening pair of Punjab, will want to get their innings off to a fluent start and hope for their under-performing middle order to come good.

