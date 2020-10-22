Pandey, Vijay Shankar help Sunrisers race to much-needed win
Dubai: Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar starred in a great rescue act to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match in Dubai. Chasing a target of 155, Sunrisers were off to a disastrous start as Jofra Archer removed David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with only 16 runs on the board in his first two overs.
An unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket between Pandey (83 not out, four fours, eight sixes) and Shankar (52 not out, four fours) then took them over the ropes and more importantly, propelled them to fifth position to be in with a chance for the play-offs. It was an allround performance for Shankar, as he bowled intelligently to just go for 15 runs off his three overs for a wicket.
Hyderabad bowlers had earlier vindicated their captain Warner’s decision to have a bowl as they restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154 for the loss of six wickets. Jason Holder, the Test captain of West Indies, was impressive on his first game to strike vital blows and dismiss Sanju Samson (topscorer with 36), Steve Smith and Riyan Parag to end with figures of 4-0-33-3.
From 74 for one after 10 overs, Royals certainly lost their way to end with a total which looks about 15-20 runs short.
Relive the match as it happened…
