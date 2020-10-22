Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits over the top for a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Pandey, Vijay Shankar help Sunrisers race to much-needed win

Dubai: Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar starred in a great rescue act to take Sunrisers Hyderabad to a eight-wicket win over Rajasthan Royals in their IPL match in Dubai. Chasing a target of 155, Sunrisers were off to a disastrous start as Jofra Archer removed David Warner and Jonny Bairstow with only 16 runs on the board in his first two overs.

An unbeaten 140-run stand for the third wicket between Pandey (83 not out, four fours, eight sixes) and Shankar (52 not out, four fours) then took them over the ropes and more importantly, propelled them to fifth position to be in with a chance for the play-offs. It was an allround performance for Shankar, as he bowled intelligently to just go for 15 runs off his three overs for a wicket.

Hyderabad bowlers had earlier vindicated their captain Warner’s decision to have a bowl as they restricted Rajasthan Royals to 154 for the loss of six wickets. Jason Holder, the Test captain of West Indies, was impressive on his first game to strike vital blows and dismiss Sanju Samson (topscorer with 36), Steve Smith and Riyan Parag to end with figures of 4-0-33-3.

From 74 for one after 10 overs, Royals certainly lost their way to end with a total which looks about 15-20 runs short.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Manish Pandey
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrats the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Jason Holder
Jason Holder (right) and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate the wicket of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Vijay Shankar
Vijay Shankar (left) of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Rashid Khan
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad
T Natarajan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jason Holder of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



SRH skipper David Warner (left) with RR captain Steven Smith
SRH skipper David Warner (left) with RR captain Steven Smith during the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







