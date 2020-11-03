20201103 warner
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates after the win. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata ousted as Hyderabad take third spot in points table

The Sunrisers Hyderabad produced their best display in IPL 2020 to register a rousing win that fetched them a spot in the playoffs on Tuesday. The 10-wicket victory over the Mumbai Indians in Sharjah catapulted them to the third position on the points table. That meant heartbreak for the Kolkata Knight Riders, who make their exit as the Royal Challengers Bangalore take the fourth place. The Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals claimed the top two slots.

Captain David Warner (85 runs off 58 balls) and Wriddhiman Saha (58 off 45) struck the ball cleanly to post a brisk unbeaten first-wicket partnership that helped Hyderabad race to their target in 17.1 overs. The rollicking stand came close on the heels of an excellent performance by their bowlers. Seamer Sandeep Sharma grabbed two wickets in the powerplay, and spinners Shahbaz Nadeem(2-19) and Rashid Khan struck in the middle overs to stall Mumbai. Kieron Pollard smashed a 25-ball 45 to lift a struggling Mumbai to 149/8, but that was not good enough.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...







20201103 saha
Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201103 saha
Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201103 saha
Saha leads Hyderabad's chase of 150 for a win


Half-time report

Pollard’s quickfire 45 gives Mumbai a fighting total

Kieron Pollard smashed a 25-ball 45 to lift a struggling Mumbai to 149/8 and set up the prospect of an exciting finish in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Sharjah tonight. Hyderabad did everything right by grabbing two wickets in powerplay before the spinners Shahbaz Nadeem (2-19) and Rashid Khan (1-32) reeled Mumbai in when Suryakumar Yadav (36 runs in 29 balls) and Ishan Kishan (33 off 30) threatened to take charge.

The 12th over bowled by Nadeem was the turning point. His double strike followed by one by Khan meant that Mumbai lost three wickets in seven balls. The innings dawdled before Pollard produced some powerhouse hitting at the death. Chasing 150 on a slow pitch, where the ball is stopping and coming, is tricky. Hyderabad batsmen have to apply themselves to build on the superb effort by their bowlers to win the game and land a place in the playoffs.



20201103 jason holder
Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Kieron Pollard. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201103 jason holder
Jason Holder celebrates the wicket of Nathan Coulter-Nile. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

20201103 sandeep sharma
Ishan Kishan is bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

20201103 kishan
Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201103 rashid khan
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad drops catch. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201103 shahbaz
Kane Williamson and Shahbaz Nadeem celebrates the wicket of Krunal Pandya. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

20201103 yadav
Surya Kumar Yadav stump out by Wriddhiman Saha. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201103 kumar
Surya Kumar Yadav of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201103 quinton de kock
Quinton de Kock is bowled by Sandeep Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201103 sandeep sharma
Sandeep Sharma and David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrate the wicket of Rohit Sharma. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201103 rohit and quinton
Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI










See also