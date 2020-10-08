Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match.
Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad bowls during the match.

Sunrisers ride on Warner-Bairstow carnage for a big win

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab plunged into greater depths of despair when they lost fifth of their six matches – this time with a 69-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Chasing a mammoth target of 202, they were all out for 132 with the lone resistance coming from a brilliant counterattacking innings from Nicholas Pooran at number four, who scored 77 off 37 balls (five fours, seven sixes).

Rashid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4-1-12-3, while seamers Khaleel Ahmed and T.Natarajan picked up two wickets each.

An explosive 160-run partnership between openers David Warner (52) and Jonny Bairstow (97) earlier helped Hyderabad to their first-ever 200-plus total in this edition. When it looked that Kings XI were staring at a total in the region of 230-plus, their leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi put the brakes on by dismissing both Warner and Warner in one over.

Bishnoi showed a big heart to finish with 3-0-39-3 while Arshdeep Singh, another former Under-19 India product, picked up two key wickets to put the brakes in last five overs.

Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot.
Nicholas Pooran of Kings XI Punjab plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Khaleel Ahmed of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Simran Singh of Kings XI Punjab.




Sunrisers Hyderabad players
Sunrisers Hyderabad players celebrate the wicket of Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab.








Kings XI Punjab players
Kings XI Punjab players celebrate the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad.








Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad bats during the match.



Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match.
Mujeeb Ur Rahman of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Arshdeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match.
Arshdeep Singh of Kings XI Punjab bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot.
David Warner of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul
Kings XI Punjab Captain KL Rahul (left) and Sunrisers Hyderabad Captain David Warner (centre) are seen during the toss, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.








