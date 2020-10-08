Sunrisers ride on Warner-Bairstow carnage for a big win
Dubai: Kings XI Punjab plunged into greater depths of despair when they lost fifth of their six matches – this time with a 69-run defeat to Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai. Chasing a mammoth target of 202, they were all out for 132 with the lone resistance coming from a brilliant counterattacking innings from Nicholas Pooran at number four, who scored 77 off 37 balls (five fours, seven sixes).
Rashid Khan was the wrecker-in-chief with figures of 4-1-12-3, while seamers Khaleel Ahmed and T.Natarajan picked up two wickets each.
An explosive 160-run partnership between openers David Warner (52) and Jonny Bairstow (97) earlier helped Hyderabad to their first-ever 200-plus total in this edition. When it looked that Kings XI were staring at a total in the region of 230-plus, their leg spinner Ravi Bishnoi put the brakes on by dismissing both Warner and Warner in one over.
Bishnoi showed a big heart to finish with 3-0-39-3 while Arshdeep Singh, another former Under-19 India product, picked up two key wickets to put the brakes in last five overs.
Relive the match as it happened...
