Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore will be looking to put their campaign back on track when they take on Mumbai Indians in their highly billed IPL encounter at the Dubai International Stadium today.
While the match is being hyped up as a clash between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, the immediate concern for both will be to pick up points from this crucial game to help their team gain momentum in a long season. The talk is RCB may ring in a number of changes primarily to add muscle to their bowling attack - which conceded over 200 runs against Kings XI Punjab the other day.
Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are unlikely to tinker with their team composition though Ishan Kishan may get a look-in in place of Saurabh Tiwary. Mumbai enjoy a 18-9 advantage in head-to-head clashes, but past records often count for nothing in this format.
