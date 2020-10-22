Dubai: Buoyed by a win against Chennai Super Kings in their last game, Rajasthan Royals seem to have a slight edge against Sunrisers Hyderabad in a battle between two teams in lower half of the table in Indian Premier League today.
The Royals can take heart from the fact that skipper Steve Smith and star allrounder Ben Stokes had been hitting the ball well in the last two games, while Jos Buttler made a tricky chase easy against Chennai after his team lost three quick wickets. In the bowling department, young Kartik Tyagi has shown the stomach for a fight while operating in tandem with Jofra Archer. Sunrisers, meanwhile, have been sweating on the fitness of Kane Williamson – who came out to open against Kolkata Knight Riders as an opener to take advantage of the powerplay overs. If the New Zealand skipper is fit, David Warner should come back in the customary opener’s role with Jonny Bairstow as Williamson goes back to his No.4 spot.
