Dubai: He looks a bit like Ed Sheeran, and sounds a bit like Ed Sheeran too. Ok, just a tiny bit.
But Rajasthan Royals skipper and former Australia captain Steve Smith has exhibited another dimension of his many skills when he took to Instagram to post a video of himself singing a country song.
The video shows Smith playing an acoustic guitar while performing American singing sensation Mitch Rossell’s YouTube hit ‘All I Need To See’.
To borrow from cricket terminology, it’s a good effort, considering that Smith is from Sydney, while Rossell hails from Tennessee, in Nashville, home to country music.
Okay, we’ll have to admit that the Smith needs a little more practice on his singing to get in some pitch ear training, but it looks like he has made a good start and should soon move up the order on the Cricket Music Charts.
For the time being has a bigger task on hand in the IPL as he bids to turn around his team’s fortunes after the Royals suffered their third defeat in five matches when they lost by 56 runs to four-time champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday.
Smith’s team take on in-form Delhi Capitals in their next match on Friday at the high-scoring Sharjah Cricket Stadium.