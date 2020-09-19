Dubai: The wait and the speculation are finally over. Four-time champions Mumbai Indians are taking on Chennai Super Kings, three-time winners, in what is billed as the 'El Clasico' of the IPL to set the ball rolling for the 13th edition at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Two talismanic captains, Rohit Sharma and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, will be looking for an early win to kickstart their campaign in what is a replay of last year’s final. The match starts at 6 pm. The tournament will be played behind closed doors - as of now - with an eye towards the safety of the fans and players.
Follow it with us live...
