Dhawan’s historic ton couldn’t deny victory to Punjab
Shikhar Dhawan made IPL history with his second century in a row. But that was not enough to fetch victory for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 game as Chris Gayle (29 off 13 balls) and Nicholas Pooran (53 off 28) powered Kings XI Punjab’s chase with a blistering array of strokes. Punjab won with five wickets and an over spare. More importantly, Tuesday’s win at the Dubai International Stadium revives Punjab’s bid for a spot in the playoffs.
Earlier, Punjab overcame a breezy start by Delhi to restrict the score to 164 for five. Glen Maxwell (1-31) and Mohammed Shami (2-28) bowled brilliantly, and no batsmen other than Dhawan could get going. Dhawan’s unbeaten 106 (61 balls) formed the bulk of the Delhi score. The rest of the batsmen contributed 54, and Delhi finished far below the expected total.
The target of 165 was never enough. And Gayle and Pooran proved that. Maxwell (32 off 24) put the finishing touches as Punjab rose to the fifth spot in the table with 8 points.
Relive the match as it happened...
