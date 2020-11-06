Kane Williamson (50 off 44 balls) and Jason Holder (24 off 20) revived a tottering Sunrisers Hyderabad and steered them to a six-wicket victory over the Royal Challengers Bangalore with two balls to spare in a nerve-wracking eliminator in Abu Dhabi on Friday night. Earlier, Holder’s three-wicket haul had helped restrict Bangalore to 131/7, despite AB de Villiers’ rescue effort (56 off 43).
Hyderabad too started shakily and were 67/4 at one stage. That’s when two international captains came together for Hyderabad. New Zealand skipper Williamson and West Indies’ leader Holder played sensibly to string together a matchwinning partnership of 65 (51 balls).
Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 on Sunday, and the winners will meet Mumbai Indians in the final on Tuesday.
