20201009 Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals team players after win during match 23 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League (IPL ) between the Rajasthan Royals and the Delhi Capitals held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi rout Rajasthan to top the table

The Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put on a splendid show to trounce the Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night. Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis shared seven wickets to send Rajasthan reeling after Delhi’s sub-par batting performance.

After losing four wickets early, Delhi scrambled to 184 for eight, mainly through Stoinis (39 off 30 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (45 off 24). Jofra Archer was the pick of Rajasthan bowlers, grabbing three wickets.

A target of 185 is attainable in Sharjah, but Rajasthan collapsed to their fourth straight loss in the face of steady bowling and brilliant catching by Hetmyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Delhi now top the points table with 10 points.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...












20201009 Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Andrew Tye. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









20201009 Hetmyer
Terrific catch by Hetmyer. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201009 Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals bats during match 23 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201009 Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Jos Buttler. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





20201009 Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Harshal Patel. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201009 Shimron Hetmyer
Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals after his dismissal. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







20201009 Marcus Stoinis
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Marcus Stoinis. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






20201009 Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals runout by Rahul Tewatia and Manan Vohra of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







2020109 shreyas iyer
Andrew Tye of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201009 Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201009 Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201009 Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals and Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201009 ipl match 23
Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals and Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals during the Toss before match 23 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL). Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






See also