Delhi rout Rajasthan to top the table
The Delhi Capitals’ bowlers put on a splendid show to trounce the Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Friday night. Kagiso Rabada, Ravichandran Ashwin and Marcus Stoinis shared seven wickets to send Rajasthan reeling after Delhi’s sub-par batting performance.
After losing four wickets early, Delhi scrambled to 184 for eight, mainly through Stoinis (39 off 30 balls) and Shimron Hetmyer (45 off 24). Jofra Archer was the pick of Rajasthan bowlers, grabbing three wickets.
A target of 185 is attainable in Sharjah, but Rajasthan collapsed to their fourth straight loss in the face of steady bowling and brilliant catching by Hetmyer and Shikhar Dhawan. Delhi now top the points table with 10 points.
Relive the match as it happened...
See also
- IPL 2020 in UAE - Anis Sajan: I pick the colour of my jacket based on the team I support
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Kings XI Punjab need to find answers against Kolkata Knight Riders
- IPL 2020 in UAE: In pictures - Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab
- IPL 2020 in UAE: We do not want to get complacent, says Delhi’s Harshal Patel