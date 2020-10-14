Rajasthan lose a match from winning position
The Rajasthan Royals lost a match from a winning position in IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals were on the backfoot for long spells but hung in there to eke out a 13-run victory in Dubai on Wednesday.
The Delhi total of 161 was always within Rajasthan’s reach once Jos Buttler (22 runs off 9 balls) and Ben Stokes (41 off 35) put on 37 for the first wicket in even time. Stokes continued to build on it in the company of Sanju Samson (25 off 18), but once they fell, the task became increasingly harder on a slowing pitch. And Riyan Parag’s run out made matters worse.
Delhi bowlers deserve full credit for their perseverance although the target remained within Rajasthan’s reach. But the pace and skill of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje afforded no liberties in the slog overs.
Earlier, Jofra Archer put the skids under the Delhi batting, grabbing three crucial wickets. But Shikhar Dhawan (57 off 33 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 off 43) rebuilt the Delhi innings with an 85-run stand. But they couldn’t make use of the slog overs and fell short by at least 15 runs. But Delhi bowlers showed their class in defending the total.
Relive the match as it happened...
Read more
- Australian cricket legend and Brand Ambassador of Rajasthan Royals Shane Warne visits Gulf News
- IPL 2020 in UAE: The journey still feels like a dream, Ravi Bishnoi says
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Subtle changes work wonders for the Chennai Super Kings
- IPL 2020 in UAE: Chris Gayle announces return against Kohli’s RCB
- IPL 2020 in UAE: It was a close to perfect game for us, says CSK skipper MS Dhoni