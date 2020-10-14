Delhi Capitals players celebrats the wicket of Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals.
Delhi Capitals players celebrats the wicket of Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rajasthan lose a match from winning position

The Rajasthan Royals lost a match from a winning position in IPL 2020. The Delhi Capitals were on the backfoot for long spells but hung in there to eke out a 13-run victory in Dubai on Wednesday.

The Delhi total of 161 was always within Rajasthan’s reach once Jos Buttler (22 runs off 9 balls) and Ben Stokes (41 off 35) put on 37 for the first wicket in even time. Stokes continued to build on it in the company of Sanju Samson (25 off 18), but once they fell, the task became increasingly harder on a slowing pitch. And Riyan Parag’s run out made matters worse.

Delhi bowlers deserve full credit for their perseverance although the target remained within Rajasthan’s reach. But the pace and skill of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje afforded no liberties in the slog overs.

Earlier, Jofra Archer put the skids under the Delhi batting, grabbing three crucial wickets. But Shikhar Dhawan (57 off 33 balls) and skipper Shreyas Iyer (53 off 43) rebuilt the Delhi innings with an 85-run stand. But they couldn’t make use of the slog overs and fell short by at least 15 runs. But Delhi bowlers showed their class in defending the total.

Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals bats during the match.
Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals
Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Ravichandran Ashwi
Ravichandran Ashwin of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Rajasthan Royals celebrates
Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match.
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI









Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot.
Shreyas Iyer, captain of Delhi Capitals, plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals hits a boundary.
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals hits a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer (right) of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals (centre) and his teammates celebrate the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


















