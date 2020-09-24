Sheldon Cottrell of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dubai: An upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium today. RCB, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in a close opening game, will hope their star-studded middle order delivers this time around. Kohli, AB De Villiers are the two superstars in their middle order while Aaron Finch, Australia’s white ball captain, will be opening the innings with the gifted youngster Devdutt Padikkal.

Kings XI Punjab, who are still smarting from their Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals in the first game, need to shake it off and move on. There is a high chance that Chris Gayle, their talismanic West Indian opener who was not picked in the first match, may figure in the playing XI.

Follow the live coverage:

09:31PM



All out! Kings IX win by 97 runs

09:30PM



9th wicket falls

09:28PM



09:21PM



Quick march continues

09:18PM



Moment of glory

09:14PM



Umesh Yadav goes

09:14PM



Dube bowled

09:07PM



Predicted lines

09:04PM



09:00PM



63 for 5 in 10 overs

08:55PM



Crosses lowest total

08:49PM



08:43PM



KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab celebrates the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 6 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

More trouble for RCB

08:41PM



48/3 in 7 overs

08:35PM



More damage averted

08:25PM



Finch survives after DRS drama

08:23PM



RCB slumps to 4/3 as Kohli goes

Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore departs during match 6 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

08:14PM



Shami on a roll

08:12PM



Second wicket falls

08:08PM



Padikkal falls as RCB start innings

08:02PM



Lokesh Rahul’s fireworks expose old RCB weakness

Skipper Lokesh Rahul’s blazing 132 off 69 deliveries helped Kings XI to 206/3 off 20 overs – a total which may just be beyond the reach of even a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up. The dew factor has already kicked in and it may make the job of Virat Kohli & Co a little easier, but it’s still difficult to see them go the distance.

KL Rahul captain of Kings XI Punjab batting during match 6 of season 13, Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

It has not been a good day for Kohli on the ground so far as he missed two skiiers from rival counterpart Rahul. The RCB bowling, after a disciplined show in the last game, again leaked runs in the last five overs.

Highest IPL score by an Indian

07:50PM



Rahul on fire

07:43PM



100 for Rahul, the first ton in this IPL

07:36PM



Rare miss by Captain Kohli

07:30PM



Second wicket for Shivam Dube

07:18PM



114/2 at timeout

07:13PM



Pooran goes

07:11PM



Back-to-back fours from Rahul

07:07PM



07:06PM



07:05PM



50 for Rahul

06:58PM



Kings at 90-1 after 10 overs

06:52PM



The go-to man

06:47PM



End of 9th over

06:42PM



Kohli opts for spin from both end

06:38PM



Agarwal departs

Image Credit: Twitter

06:35PM



Chahal to bowl now

06:32PM



Kings XI reach 50

06:27PM



Rahul looks comfortable against paces

06:22PM



Kings 33 in 4 overs for no loss

06:18PM



New milestone for Rahul

KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal Image Credit: SportsPics

06:06PM



Kings 17/0

First over: No wickets, 8 runs for Kings

06:00PM



Rahul, Agarwal step out to bat

05:47PM



Watch: How the toss went

05:45PM



RCB, the lineup

05:36PM



RCB win the toss, will field first

05:30PM



