Dubai: An upbeat Royal Challengers Bangalore will look to extend their winning streak when they take on Kings XI Punjab in their second match of the Indian Premier League at Dubai International Stadium today. RCB, who defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by 10 runs in a close opening game, will hope their star-studded middle order delivers this time around. Kohli, AB De Villiers are the two superstars in their middle order while Aaron Finch, Australia’s white ball captain, will be opening the innings with the gifted youngster Devdutt Padikkal.
Kings XI Punjab, who are still smarting from their Super Over defeat to Delhi Capitals in the first game, need to shake it off and move on. There is a high chance that Chris Gayle, their talismanic West Indian opener who was not picked in the first match, may figure in the playing XI.
Follow the live coverage:
Lokesh Rahul’s fireworks expose old RCB weakness
Skipper Lokesh Rahul’s blazing 132 off 69 deliveries helped Kings XI to 206/3 off 20 overs – a total which may just be beyond the reach of even a star-studded Royal Challengers Bangalore line-up. The dew factor has already kicked in and it may make the job of Virat Kohli & Co a little easier, but it’s still difficult to see them go the distance.
It has not been a good day for Kohli on the ground so far as he missed two skiiers from rival counterpart Rahul. The RCB bowling, after a disciplined show in the last game, again leaked runs in the last five overs.