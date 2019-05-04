Rahul Chahar Image Credit: AP

Mumbai: Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar on Saturday said that he looks at Imran Tahir for inspiration among the current bowlers. “When I was little, I used to watch Shane Warne a lot,” he said at a press conference prior to Mumbai’s IPL match against Kolkata Knight Riders. “Now I watch Imran Tahir. He has a lot of variations, regardless of the pitch and the conditions, he knows which ball to bowl.”

Chahar revealed that he calls up Tahir whenever he needs help and the veteran South African spinner offers him advice. “I have his contact number and so whenever I call him with queries he always helps me out. I had gone to England with the U-19 side to play the Test matches and wanted to know more about the conditions there. I called him up and he helped me out with it,” said Chahar.

Tahir’s Chennai Super Kings teammate, Deepak Chahar, is Rahul’s cousin but the latter said that the relationship doesn’t matter when the two face each other on the field. “Deepak bhaiya’s father has coached both of us. So he always keeps telling us on the phone that don’t hold back if you face one another in the middle. You are my students so don’t spoil my name. So we don’t really think about the relationship when we face each other,” he said.

Rahul added that it was Deepak, a medium pacer, who suggested that he should try bowling leg spin. “I did not have the ability for fast bowling when I was a kid. So bhaiya told me to start leg spin,” he said.