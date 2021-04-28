Shimron Hetmyer of Delhi Capitals eventually came good with his first half-century ever since joining the team in 2020.1 season. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kolkata: The ever-smiling Shimron Hetmyer finally vindicated the Delhi Capitals management’s faith in him with a blazing half-century against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Tuesday night, but the West Indian was heartbroken that he and skipper Rishabh Pant could not take them over the line.

‘‘It was heart-breaking to be honest,’’ said Hetmyer, for whom the unbeaten 53 off 25 balls was his first fifty in the IPL as his team fell short by a run. “I felt we were in the game throughout the time I was in the middle. I felt very good tonight. I thought we could’ve gotten past whatever they threw at us. We tried our best to take the game as close as we could have, but I guess, it just wasn’t our night.

‘‘I really think we could have gotten there but that’s how cricket goes. You win some and you lose some and tonight just wasn’t ours to cross the line. I think we have a lot to learn from this match,” said the 24-year-old.

Hetmyer, who strung an unbeaten 78-run partnership with Pant, said that he hopes to get more chances of batting with the skipper in the upcoming games, “It’s much easier to bat with someone who’s game is just the same as yours and we run well between the wickets. We had batted together during a match simulation as well. It’s always nice to bat with Rishabh and I hope that we continue to get a chance to bat with each other.”

The Guyana batsman, who has represented the Caribbeans in all formats, said that he was satisfied with his personal performance, “It was a pretty satisfying performance for me. I have been trying to get a fifty for the team since last season and trying to do something spectacular for the team. We almost got there tonight. With having the backing of the team to go out there and explode and do my thing, I’m just looking to continue to play the way I know,” he said.

Project Plasma

Meanwhile, the Capitals management and Fever FM has launched ‘Project Plasma’ to encourage COVID-19 survivors to donate plasma and help save lives in the Indian capitals. Kicking off the programme, Pant spoke about the health crisis in a video and the need of the hour. “In the last few months, the number of Covid cases in India has gone up. I request everyone to not take this lightly and strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government and experts. It is important that you verify any information related to Covid relief and only then share it further. If you have recovered from Covid, please go and donate your plasma. As responsible citizens, it is our duty to help everyone around us. Stay safe, stay home”, he said.

Fever FM has been working for covid relief in the city by amplifying requirements and verified covid relief information through their platform. In this joint initiative with Delhi Capitals, they are connecting survivors who reach out to them with patients in need of plasma at the various hospitals in the city.