Dubai: evision, the media and entertainment arm of e& life, has acquired the exclusive broadcast rights for the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, staring on March 31
The IPL 16, the richest franchise league in the world, will have a total of 70 league matches across 12 venues over 52 days. The top four teams will compete in the play-offs, with the final taking place on May 28.
Cricket fans can get all the action exclusively on evision fully owned channel CricLife1, available on eLife, Switch TV, and STARZPLAY platforms across the Mena region.
Exclusive rights
Olivier Bramly, CEO of evision, said: “The acquisition of the exclusive broadcast and media rights for the TATA IPL 2023 is a significant milestone for e-Vision. The IPL is one of the most anticipated cricket events of the year, and we are thrilled to offer our viewers the opportunity to experience it exclusively on CricLife1.”
The acquisition reinforces CricLife’s position as the ‘Home of Cricket’ in the UAE and Mena, with a successful track record of broadcasting high-profile cricket series such as the ICC World Cups, Asia Cup, and most recently, the India series and the PSL.