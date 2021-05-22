Varun Chakravarthy of Kolkata Knight Riders bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata Knight Riders spin bowler Varun Chakravarthy said he still hasn’t recovered completely from COVID-19 and is feeling weak and dizzy due to which he hasn’t been able to resume training.

Chakravarthy was one of the four KKR players to test positive for COVID-19 during the Indian Premier League, which was postponed midway after four teams were found to be affected by the virus.

“I’m now doing well and recovering at home. I still haven’t been able to resume training at full tilt because of post-COVID-19 symptoms. Although I don’t have cough or fever, there is weakness and dizziness. The loss of smell and taste is still intermittent, but I’m confident of being able to resume training soon,” said the bowler who was picked in the India limited-overs squad for the tour of Australia but had to pull out due to injury.

The 29-year-old said that keeping busy during the coronavirus pandemic is a big challenge since you are alone.

“The toughest thing about contracting COVID-19 is keeping your mind distracted, and away from all that was happening. Because you are away from your family and teammates.”

Recalling how he realised he had caught the virus, the Tamil Nadu player said, “I felt something was slightly off on May 1. I felt tired. There was no cough whatsoever, but I had little fever, so I didn’t attend our training session. I immediately informed the team management and they arranged for an RT-PCR test quickly. I was immediately quarantined and isolated, away from the rest of my KKR teammates, in a separate wing of the hotel. Soon, I found out that I’d tested positive.”