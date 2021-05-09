Dubai: Rajasthan Royals pace bowler Chetan Sakariya’s father passed away on Sunday, due to COVID-19.
The Rajasthan Royals team management confirmed the development. “It is unfortunate and our prayers with the family at this time,” a source said.
Sakariya, who took seven wickets in IPL 2021, also lost his brother in January. The young pacer was playing in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy when his brother passed away.
Earlier this week, Indian women’s cricketer Veda Krishnamurthy lost her sister Vatsala to coronavirus.
While the India all-rounder tested negative for coronavirus last month, she had confirmed her sister contracted the virus. The India all-rounder had requested everyone to pray for her sister as she was battling with the virus.
The past weeks have been devastating for the Bengaluru-based cricketer as she lost her mother to COVID-19 in April.
The second wave of coronavirus has infected many people, and the number of COVID-19 positive cases has been increasing at an alarming rate in the country.
India reported 403,738 new COVID-19 cases and over 4,000 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative national tally of the infection went up to 22,296,414, the union health ministry said on Sunday morning.