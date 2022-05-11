Mumbai: Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League with a bruised rib, the franchise said on Wednesday.
“Ravindra Jadeja reported a bruised rib and was unavailable for Chennai Super Kings’ game against Delhi Capitals on Sunday,” the defending champions said in a statement.
“He was under observation and based on medical advice he has been ruled out for the rest of the IPL season.”
The 33-year-old Jadeja, a left-arm spinner and left-handed batter, last month handed back the captaincy to Mahendra Singh Dhoni after he was appointed skipper at the start of the season.
Play-off race
Four-time IPL winners Chennai are all but out of the play-off race after seven losses in 11 matches and are above only bottom-placed Mumbai Indians in the 10-team table. Super Kings take on Mumbai in their next match at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
Jadeja, who captained CSK in the first eight games as the team won just two of them, had a forgettable season as he managed just 116 runs and took five wickets in 10 matches.
Jadeja has 242 Test wickets and two centuries, including a highest of 175 not out, in the five-day format since making his debut in 2012.