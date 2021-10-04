Gulf News readers joined the experts to take you through a low-scoring thriller which saw Delhi Capitals edging out Chennai Super Kings by three wickets in a battle of two table-toppers.
Hetmyer takes Delhi Capitals to thin victory over CSK
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
A catch can change the course of a match. A dropped catch decided the fate of the Delhi Capitals’ chase of Chennai Super Kings’ total of 136 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday (October 4, 2021). At 115/6, substitute fielder Gowtham dropped Shimron Hetmyer at the long-on boundary, and Delhi Capitals escaped to a three-wicket win with two balls to spare.
Shikhar Dhawan (39 off 35 balls) had kept Delhi on course with several small partnerships, although Ravindra Jadeja grabbed two wickets to stifle them. A double strike by Shardul Thakur, which included the scalp of Shikhar Dhawan, breathed new life into CSK. When 22 runs were needed, Hetmyer received his lifeline.
Earlier, Axar Patel (2-18) broke the spine of CSK batting but a 70-run partnership between skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18) and Ambati Rayudu (55 not out from 43 balls) hauled CSK from the dumps of 64/4 to reach 136/5 in 20 overs. But that proved to be at least 15 runs short .
Mid-match summary: Axar Patel’s double strike helps Delhi restrict CSK to 136
Axar Patel was the Delhi Capitals trumpcard on Monday (September 4, 2021). The left-arm spinner teased and tormented the Chennai Super Kings batsmen and came away with 2-18 in his four overs. A 70-run partnership between skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni (18) and Ambati Rayudu (55 not out of 43 balls) hauled CSK from the dumps of 64/4 to reach 136/5 in 20 overs.
Scoring sure is difficult on the pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Anrich Nortje, Ravichandran Ashwin and Avesh Khan gave nothing away after Axar’s double strike. Perhaps, Dhoni must have erred in holding back Ravindra Jadeja or Dwayne Bravo. One of them could have rattled the Delhi bowling with a quickfire knock.
A target of 137 is within Delhi’s sights so long as they don’t lose too many wickets in the powerplay. CSK have come back in low-scoring encounters. So an absorbing 20 overs are in store.
The Chennai Super Kings and the Delhi Capitals aim to wrest the advantage in the battle of the top two teams in the points table of the IPL 2021. More than pride is at stake in the clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday. The winner will finish on top of the heap and derive a psychological advantage in the play-off.
Both teams will need a win under belt going into the Qualifier - and that should make for an exciting clash. Rishabh Pant-led Delhi have strong batting and an excellent set of fast bowlers. That wouldn’t worry Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s Chennai, whose batting has stood up to the rigours of IPL in the UAE. But can their bowlers stop the Delhi batters? We shall find out soon.