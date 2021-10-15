Shardul Thakur (right) celebrates with Chennai teammate Moeen Ali after dismissing Nitish Rana. Image Credit: Twitter / IPL

When it comes to T20 franchise cricket, it doesn't get any bigger than this match. Gulf News readers joined their experts to talk about Chennai Super Kings pulling off a one-sided win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the final of 14th edition of IPL at the Dubai International Stadium.

See full scorecard here

Match summary: Chennai Super Kings lift fourth IPL title

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Chennai Super Kings were crowned IPL champions a fourth time. Faf du Plessis helmed CSK’s dominant batting display in the IPL 2021 final with a 58-ball 86. That was the cornerstone of Chennai’s 27-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (October 15, 2021).

Kolkata launched the chase of Chennai’s 192 earnestly through Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 32 balls), but his departure at 91 triggered a collapse from which they never recovered. Shubhman Gill (51 off 43), who had kept Iyer company, was the only other Kolkata batsman to make an impact as they finished with 165/9 in 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, three 50-plus partnerships for the first three wickets enabled CSK to pile up 192/3 in 20 overs. Du Plessis had a hand in each of the partnerships: he added 61 for the first wicket with Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27 balls), 63 with Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and 68 with Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20).

More importantly, he ravaged the middle-overs, which has been KKR’s forte. Only a tight last over from Shivam Mavi prevented CSK from reaching 200.

Mid-match summary: CSK set a stiff target for KKR in IPL 2021 final

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

Chennai Super Kings didn’t put a foot wrong in the IPL 2021 final so far. Every batter scored big, and 50-plus partnerships materialised for the first three wickets as they rattled up 192/3 in 20 overs against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Faf du Plessis made a 58-ball 86 and had a hand in each of the partnerships, and, more importantly, raced through the middle overs at the Dubai International Stadium on Friday (October 15, 2021).

Asked to bat first, Ruturaj Gaikwad (32 off 27 balls) grabbed the initiative by scoring 61 in the company of Du Plessis. Robin Uthappa (31 off 15) and Du Plessis cracked KKR’s middle-over riddle with some blazing strokes that brought 63 runs. Moeen Ali (37 not out off 20) provided with finishing touches, adding 68 runs with Du Plessis as CSK set a target of 193.

KKR have the batting to chase it down, but their middle order batters have been short on runs. The pitch has played out very well but wickets in the powerplay could expose their fragile middle order. Right now, it’s advantage CSK.

The Yellow Army making their way to the Dubai International Stadium for the final. Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor

The IPL 2021 final is the clash of former champions. Chennai Super Kings have been in nine finals and won three of them. Kolkata Knight Riders are two-time winners and this is their third final. Who will win on Friday (October 15, 201) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium? It’s not easy to pick the winners.

Chennai have been consistent and seemed keen to put the nightmare of last year (they failed to make the play-offs) behind them. The middle-order is more solid with Robin Uthappa allowing Moeen Ali to move to No 5, and skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni has some runs behind him.

Kolkata hit the winning trail in the UAE and turned around their doddering campaign with some fine wins. But they come into the final on the back on some nervy wins, where the middle-order fragility has been exposed. But the spinners have given them smaller targets to chase.