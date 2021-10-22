Are Bollywood star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone set to be Indian Premier League team owners?
According to reports, Singh and Padukone are looking to bid for one of the two new IPL teams being offered by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).
The league is set to be expanded to a 10-team tournament from the 2022 season. Currently, it has an 8-team format.
Glazer family interested
They wouldn’t be the first Bollywood celebrities to be part of the IPL; actors Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla co-own the Kolkata Knight Riders, while actress Preity Zinta co-owns Punjab Kings.
Manchester United owners, the Glazer family, are also believed to be interested in joining the IPL as team owners.