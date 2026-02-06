India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasts 175 in 80 balls in U19 World Cup final against England

Vaibhav’s 142-run partnership with India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre laid the foundation for a massive total. From the very first ball, Vaibhav attacked both pacers and spinners, leaving England’s bowlers struggling to contain him. An unforgettable highlight was an 18-run over off bowler Ahmed, featuring three sixes and a boundary, leaving teammates and opponents alike in awe.

Not content with just reaching a century, Vaibhav continued his onslaught, racing past 150* within 23 overs and taking India past 200 in just 22. His next 50 came off only 16 balls, underlining his ability to dominate in a high-pressure final.

His innings came to an end when Lumsden trapped him caught behind by Rews on 175, but not before the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Vaibhav’s fiery knock not only cemented his position as the tournament’s leading run-scorer but also brought India closer to a record sixth U19 World Cup title.

Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.