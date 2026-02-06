GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 24°C
PRAYER TIMES
SPORT
SPORT
Sport /
Cricket

India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi blasts 175 in 80 balls in U19 World Cup final against England

Second fastest U19 World Cup hundred keeps India on course for sixth title

Last updated:
Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
India’s Vaibhav Sooryavanshi
X/@ICC

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi stole the show in the 2026 U19 World Cup final against England, scoring a breathtaking 175 off just 80 balls at Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe.

His explosive innings, featuring 8 boundaries and 15 sixes, included a blazing 55-ball century — the second fastest in U19 World Cup history.

A partnership that set the tone

Vaibhav’s 142-run partnership with India U19 captain Ayush Mhatre laid the foundation for a massive total. From the very first ball, Vaibhav attacked both pacers and spinners, leaving England’s bowlers struggling to contain him. An unforgettable highlight was an 18-run over off bowler Ahmed, featuring three sixes and a boundary, leaving teammates and opponents alike in awe.

Power and precision

Not content with just reaching a century, Vaibhav continued his onslaught, racing past 150* within 23 overs and taking India past 200 in just 22. His next 50 came off only 16 balls, underlining his ability to dominate in a high-pressure final.

His innings came to an end when Lumsden trapped him caught behind by Rews on 175, but not before the crowd gave him a standing ovation. Vaibhav’s fiery knock not only cemented his position as the tournament’s leading run-scorer but also brought India closer to a record sixth U19 World Cup title.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaUnited KingdomVaibhav Sooryavanshi

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

A man walks past a billboard advertising the 2026 ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup, at the Sinhalese Sports Club (SSC) cricket stadium in Colombo on February 5, 2026.

T20WC: India, Pakistan captains speak on boycott threat

2m read
U19 WC: India chase 311 to set up final with England

U19 WC: India chase 311 to set up final with England

2m read
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will be again in focus in the important match against Pakistan

U-19 World Cup: India take on Pakistan in crucial match

2m read
Rohit Sharma

How Rohit Sharma rebuilt his game after 2019 World Cup

2m read