The only other batsman to hit 4 centuries in a World Cup is Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara

India's Rohit Sharma celebrates after scoring a century during the World Cup group stage match against Bangladesh at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Image Credit: AFP

London: Rohit Sharma reached his record-matching fourth century of the Cricket World Cup before falling to Soumya Souma in the next over as India continued to dominate Bangladesh.

Sharma made the century mark in 90 balls by taking a single. That pitted him against Soumya Sarkar and he was caught by Liton Das after a mis-hit drive with India on 180-1 in the 30th over.

Sharma hit seven fours and five sixes in his 92-ball 104.