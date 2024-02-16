Dubai: India’s ace spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who reached the 500-Test wicket milestone on Friday, has withdrawn from the third Test against England in Rajkot due to a family medical emergency.
“Ravichandran Ashwin has withdrawn from the Test squad, effective immediately due to a family medical emergency. In these challenging times, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the team fully supports Ashwin,” said a Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) press release.
Heartfelt support
“The BCCI extends its heartfelt support to the champion cricketer and his family. The health and well-being of the players and their loved ones are of utmost importance. The Board requests respect for the privacy of Ashwin and his family as they navigate through this challenging time,” the statement added.
“The Board and the team will continue to provide any necessary assistance to Ashwin and will keep the lines of communication open to offer support as needed. Team India appreciates the understanding and empathy of the fans and media during this sensitive period.”