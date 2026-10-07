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India’s new U-19 spin sensation Tanmay Baloda takes 14 wickets against Australia

Left-arm spinner Tanmay took 14 wickets as India sealed a 2-0 series win over Australia

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India’s new U-19 spin sensation Tanmay Baloda takes 14 wickets against Australia
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India Under-19 left-arm spinner Tanmay Baloda produced a stunning bowling performance, taking 14 wickets to lead his side to a commanding 10-wicket victory over Australia Under-19 in the second four-day match at the Narendra Modi Stadium ‘B’ Ground on Wednesday.

The victory gave India a 2-0 series sweep in the red-ball contest. India had earlier won the opening four-day match in Rajkot by an innings and 48 runs, after also completing a 3-0 clean sweep in the preceding one-day series.

Baloda, drafted into the squad as a late replacement for suspended Rohit Yadav, followed his first-innings figures of 6-32 with an impressive 8-41 in Australia's second innings.

Australia, resuming on 86-4 and still trailing by 55 runs, were bowled out for 151. Baloda struck twice in his opening four overs of the day, removing Zed Hollick and Charlie Henderson.

Priyanshu Singh added to Australia's problems, dismissing Jacob Pietz and Thomas Vaseo to leave the visitors in serious trouble.

Baloda then cleaned up the tail, dismissing Patrick Sullivan before claiming the final wicket of Blake Cattle, who top-scored with a fighting 63.

Australia had earlier been dismissed for 174 in their first innings. India responded with 315, with captain Yashbardhan Chauhan making 52 and wicketkeeper-batter Abhipray Biswas scoring 73.

Australian leg-spinner Spencer Green was the standout bowler for his side, finishing with 7-110.

Chasing just 11 runs for victory, India needed only five balls to complete the win. Lakshay Raichandani hit two boundaries off Spencer Green in the opening over to seal the series.

A surprise opportunity

Baloda's U-19 opportunity came unexpectedly. He was not originally included in India's squad for the Australia series.

Rohit Yadav was initially in the squad but had to withdraw because of age-related discrepancies, creating an opening for a replacement. Baloda was at the BCCI Centre of Excellence when he received the call-up.

He watched India's opening match of the series from the sidelines before being drafted into the playing XI for the second game.

The left-arm spinner made the opportunity count spectacularly, producing a match-winning performance on his first appearance of the series.

Brief scores: Australia Under-19 174 and 151 (Blake Cattle 63; Tanmay Baloda 8-41, Priyanshu Singh 2-25) lost to India Under-19 315 and 11-0 (Lakshay Raichandani 9 not out, Sagar Virk 2 not out) by 10 wickets.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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