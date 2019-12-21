New Delhi: Veteran South African pacer Dale Steyn believes the current Indian pace attack is the best Test fast bowling unit.

Steyn, who was recently bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore at the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) auction which took place on Thursday in Kolkata, was answering a question by a Twitter user and gave his vote to the Indian team.

The Indian pace battery, which consists of Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Umesh Yadav have been performing exceptionally well in the last two years which in turn has helped Virat Kohli and boys maintain their top spot in the world rankings.

During the Q & A, Steyn was asked about his favourite batsman and he gave his vote to Quinton de Kock, AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli.

Steyn went unsold twice at the IPL auction before finally being bought by RCB for his base price of Rs2 crore by the same franchise that had released him in November.