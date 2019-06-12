Indian cricket team enjoys 'Bharat' in England

An overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie

Cricketer Kedar Jadhav shared a photograph of the "Bharat team" - M.S. Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Shikhar Dhawan and K.L. Rahul. Image Credit: Twitter

London: Despite having a busy schedule for the 2019 World Cup in England, the Indian cricket team took out time to watch superstar Salman Khan starrer "Bharat".

Jadhav captioned the image: "'Bharat ki team. 'Bharat' movie ke baad."

Following the thumbs up from the Indian cricket team, an overwhelmed Salman took to Twitter and thanked them for watching the movie.

"Thank you 'Bharat' team for liking 'Bharat'... shukriya bhaiyon for watching 'Bharat' in England... Best wishes for the upcoming matches. Pura 'Bharat' apke sath hai (The entire country is with you)," Salman tweeted.