New Delhi: The Indian cricket board (BCCI) responded to the national team's defeat in the semi-finals of the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia last week by sacking their senior selection committee on Friday.
India were dumped out of the tournament in Australia after a 10-wicket hammering by eventual champions England and Rohit Sharma's side was labelled "clueless" and "out of their depth" by former players, fans and the country's media.
Former head coach Ravi Shastri also said the team needed to appoint a new captain for the shortest format of the game. But it was the Chetan Sharma-led senior selection committee that was first to go. Apart from chief selector Sharma, the selection committee also comprised Sunil Joshi, Harvinder Singh and Debashish Mohanty.
"The Board of Control for Cricket in India invites applications for the position of national selectors (senior men)," the BCCI said in a statement, adding that it was looking to fill five positions.
A release by cricket's apex governing body in the country mentioned the criteria for those who wish to apply for the positions.
"Should have played a minimum of 7 Test matches or 30 First Class matches, or 10 ODI and 20 First Class matches," read the official BCCI statement.
"Should have retired from the game at least 5 years ago and no person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the rules and regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of the Men's Selection Committee," the release added.
The last date for the submission of applications is November 28, 2022, till 1800 hrs, the release specified.