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India-West Indies T20I series smashes records with 98 sixes in 918 balls

India and West Indies have smashed 98 sixes in four T20Is, setting a new scoring benchmark

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Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
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India’s Abhishek Sharma and West Indies’ Shai Hope go on the attack during a high-scoring T20I series between the two sides, featuring a barrage of sixes and aggressive batting.
India’s Abhishek Sharma and West Indies’ Shai Hope go on the attack during a high-scoring T20I series between the two sides, featuring a barrage of sixes and aggressive batting.
AFP

India and West Indies have turned their ongoing T20I series into a remarkable batting spectacle, with six-hitting and scoring rates reaching unprecedented levels.

Across four matches, the two teams smashed 98 sixes in just 918 balls, making the contest the fastest-scoring bilateral series in men's T20I history, according to The Indian Express. The extraordinary numbers underline how aggressively batters are approaching the shortest international format.

More than 4,000 matches and 550 bilateral series have been played across two decades of men's T20 internationals. Yet the ongoing India-West Indies contest has stood out for the sheer volume of boundaries and the pressure it has placed on bowlers.

The series has produced a succession of high-scoring encounters. In Ranchi, West Indies chased down India's 249 with six wickets and nine balls to spare, reaching 252 in 18.3 overs. In Indore, India responded with 223 before restricting West Indies to 209.

The fourth match in Hyderabad saw West Indies post 247 for three, powered by captain Shai Hope's unbeaten 102, before bowling India out for 223 to level the series at 2-2.

The numbers also reflect a broader shift in T20 batting, where power-hitting is no longer confined to the closing overs.

Batters are increasingly looking to clear the boundary throughout an innings, forcing bowlers to defend against sustained aggression.

A batting spectacle, but what about the bowlers?

The series has unfolded in India, where the influence of the Indian Premier League and players' familiarity with high-scoring conditions have helped shape an aggressive white-ball approach.

While the run-fest has offered plenty of entertainment for spectators, it has been a demanding experience for bowlers. With boundaries coming at an extraordinary rate, even established plans can quickly unravel when batters find their timing.

The series also comes seven months after the T20 World Cup, with the next edition still two years away. Although the contest may eventually fade from memory, its extraordinary scoring rates have already made it a notable statistical chapter in men's T20I cricket.

For the bowlers, however, the challenge is immediate: finding a way to contain batters who appear determined to make every delivery an opportunity to attack.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
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