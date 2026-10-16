India and West Indies have smashed 98 sixes in four T20Is, setting a new scoring benchmark
India and West Indies have turned their ongoing T20I series into a remarkable batting spectacle, with six-hitting and scoring rates reaching unprecedented levels.
Across four matches, the two teams smashed 98 sixes in just 918 balls, making the contest the fastest-scoring bilateral series in men's T20I history, according to The Indian Express. The extraordinary numbers underline how aggressively batters are approaching the shortest international format.
More than 4,000 matches and 550 bilateral series have been played across two decades of men's T20 internationals. Yet the ongoing India-West Indies contest has stood out for the sheer volume of boundaries and the pressure it has placed on bowlers.
The series has produced a succession of high-scoring encounters. In Ranchi, West Indies chased down India's 249 with six wickets and nine balls to spare, reaching 252 in 18.3 overs. In Indore, India responded with 223 before restricting West Indies to 209.
The fourth match in Hyderabad saw West Indies post 247 for three, powered by captain Shai Hope's unbeaten 102, before bowling India out for 223 to level the series at 2-2.
The numbers also reflect a broader shift in T20 batting, where power-hitting is no longer confined to the closing overs.
Batters are increasingly looking to clear the boundary throughout an innings, forcing bowlers to defend against sustained aggression.
The series has unfolded in India, where the influence of the Indian Premier League and players' familiarity with high-scoring conditions have helped shape an aggressive white-ball approach.
While the run-fest has offered plenty of entertainment for spectators, it has been a demanding experience for bowlers. With boundaries coming at an extraordinary rate, even established plans can quickly unravel when batters find their timing.
The series also comes seven months after the T20 World Cup, with the next edition still two years away. Although the contest may eventually fade from memory, its extraordinary scoring rates have already made it a notable statistical chapter in men's T20I cricket.
For the bowlers, however, the challenge is immediate: finding a way to contain batters who appear determined to make every delivery an opportunity to attack.