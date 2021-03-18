KL Rahul (File photo) Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Indian team management has once again supported KL Rahul in spite of three failures with scores of 1,0,0 respectively in the first three T20s and had hinted during the post-match presentation that Rahul will continue to be one of their main batters and no wonder he is there in the playing eleven for today's game.

The problem with KL Rahul is that he is either in full flow or nothing. We have seen in the three failures that he was bowled twice and caught behind once. His dismissals show he looks woefully out of touch and can't get a bat to the ball. India definitely are planning for the T20 World Cup and Kohli wants Rahul in his flow. Since the IPL all set to start in April, KL Rahul, being the captain of Punjab, will surely get a minimum of 14 games get his faults corrected.

Why would you throw in a player when he seems to be not present and going through such a lean patch? Not only that, to fit in Rahul, Surya Kumar has been dropped for the third T20. And then Surya Kumar comes in for the fourth because Kishan has a niggle, according to the captain. Which meant if Ishan Kishan was fit to play then Surya would have been sitting out once again.

This selection method by Virat is not only baffling as the series is on the line. It has been like a musical chair for the new players who needed the maximum confidence and support of their captain. If it is about building the team for the World Cup, then how would you gauge Ishan Kishan and SuryaKumar without giving them proper game time? Suppose there is an injury to one of the main batters, then would you rope in these youngsters at the last moment without testing them out at International stage?

This selection for sure reminds us all of the way the RCB team is selected and we all know what record they have in the last 13 seasons of IPL.

There is a troll going around saying that Rahul will not perform well because the matches are played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Hope, for the 1.3 billion fans, this is just a troll and he can get the record straight today.