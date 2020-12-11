Dubai: Rohit Sharma has handed India a boost ahead of the four-match Test series against Australia by passing a fitness test and will now fly out to make it back to the squad in time for the final two matches.
The opening batsman has been declard fit by the physios at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in India following his hamstring during the Indian Premier League in the UAE.
He is now fit once again and is expected to fly out to Australia in the coming days.
While protocols are unclear, Rohit is expected to spend up to two weeks in coronavirus quarantine on arrival, meaning he will be free for the final two Tests, according to ESPNcricinfo.