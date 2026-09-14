Previously, India’s men side also refused to take trophy from Naqvi after winning the 2025 Asia Cup against Pakistan at the same venue in Dubai. This would lead to another awkward moment during the trophy presentation not just with the women's side but also with the men's team.

If they reach and win the final in Korogi Sports Park, Naqvi may again insist on attending the medal ceremonies courtesy of his role as the ACC president. The Asian Council is the contact point for cricket in the upcoming games.

India won the previous edition of the tournament after defeating Sri Lanka by 19 runs. With them also winning the 2026 Women’s Asia Cup without a single defeat, there is hardly any side capable of defeating the Women in Green.

As the Indian side end the Asian Cup with a win, they now head to Japan as clear favourites to win the cricket Gold Medal at the 2026 Asian Games. However, Kaur’s side may once again encounter with Naqvi if they reach the finals.

The controversial incident saw the Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur walkout of the ground along with her squad after seeing the Pakistani cricket chief on stage during the award ceremony. Apart from his position with PCB, Naqvi also serves as the president of the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) which leads to his position on the stage.

Dubai: India’s Women Cricket team won their eight Asia Cup after defeating Sri Lanka comfortably by 72 runs at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. However, the biggest storyline came later in the day when the Women in Blue refused to accept the winning trophy from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi.

Bari is an experienced sportswriter at Gulf News and has been a sports fanatic all his life. He has years of experience covering Golf, Basketball and American Football. He watches all the sports with the hope of learning something from each of them. With an MBA background and expertise in content management, he aims to deliver every news to the audience that helps create interest in the sport for the reader as well. His passion and enthusiasm for the world of sports is what drew him to the journalistic journey.