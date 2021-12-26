India's KL Rahul watches the ball after playing a shot during the first day of the first Test against South Africa Image Credit: AFP

India’s opening batsmen KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave their side a solid start on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday.

India were 83 for no wicket at lunch, justifying captain Virat Kohli’s decision to bat first on a green-tinged pitch after winning the toss.

Rahul (29 not out) and Agarwal (46 not out) both showed good judgement in deciding which balls to play against steady but largely unthreatening bowling.

New cap Marco Jansen created the only chance of the morning, having Agarwal dropped by wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock with his score on 36 and the total 52.

India captain Kohli won the toss and elected to bat in overcast conditions. He believes that the pitch will quicken up as the game goes on and that putting on a big first-innings score will be key for the tourists.

The South Africa team wore black armbands in honour of anti-apartheid icon Desmond Tutu, described as the country's moral compass, who died on Sunday aged 90. Both teams also held a minute's silence.

“Runs on the board and away from home that has been our strength. The wicket has grass on it and the pitch tends to get quicker as the game goes on,” Kohli said.

“This is a very challenging place to play cricket. We will have to be at our best.

South Africa sprung a surprise with their line-up, including tall fast bowler Jansen for his debut ahead of the returning Duanne Olivier, who had been expected to play his first Test since 2019.