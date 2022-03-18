The Women’s World Cup in New Zealand has been full of excitement and thrills and most of the 17 games played so far have gone to the last over.

It started with the first game between New Zealand and West Indies, where chasing a target of 259, the hosts lost by 3 runs in the last over. New Zealand were on top and were cruising towards a win when Deandra Dottin stole the show in the last over and took 3 wickets for just 6 runs and won the game for her team.

Then in the second game Bangladesh ran close to South Africa but lost by 30 runs.

In the big game between favourites Australia and defending champions England, it again went down to the wire with England nearly chasing down the big target set by the Aussies of 310 but in the end lost by 12 runs. West Indies stunned England in another cracker when England chasing 225 lost by just 7 runs.

Pakistan were cruising in their chase of 223 against South Africa. Needing 10 of the last over, Shabnim Ismail held her nerve to defend it and Pakistan suffered another loss by a narrow margin of just 6 runs.

First win

South Africa then stunned England by chasing 235 thanks to the cool Marizanne Kapp’s heroics in the last over. Also Bangladesh had their first win against Pakistan when they defended 234 after Pakistan at one stage being 184 for 3 collapsed dramatically to lose by 9 runs.

There was more drama in the game between South Africa and New Zealand where once again Kapp held her nerve to chase the target in the last over to upset the hosts and in the last match today, Bangladesh came very close to beating West Indies but faltered in the end by just 4 runs to leave the table wide open.

Australia and South Africa have won all 4 of their games and have 8 points, while West Indies have 6 points, India and the Kiwis have 4 points and England in spite of being on 2 points can make it to the semifinals.

Don’t be surprised if someone manages to beat favourites Australia.

You just can’t take your eyes off this exciting tournament.