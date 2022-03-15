Mount Maunganui: India vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur feels the team’s good showing at the ICC Women’s World Cup here is due to the “momentum” gained ahead of the mega-event when the side played a limited-over series against the White Ferns.

Though India lost the ODI series in New Zealand 1-4 just before the World Cup, the Mithali Raj-led side won the last game, with Harmanpreet scoring a half-century after enduring a long lean period.

India have won two of their three games here, with their massive win over the Stafanie Taylor-led West Indies acting as a moralebooster. India will now play England here on Wednesday, hoping to take revenge for their loss in the 2017 Women’s World Cup final at Lord’s.

Harmanpreet said getting used to the New Zealand conditions was playing a crucial role in the team’s success.

“I think the greatest thing was that before the World Cup we got (the) five (match) ODI series against New Zealand and one T20I. Because of that, we got that momentum and you know, getting used to this condition and... that is a reason which is helping us now to perform well,” said Harmanpreet.

Asked if she agreed with Smriti Mandhana’s assessment that India bring out their ‘A’ game when under pressure, Harmanpreet said, “Yeah, I think sometimes. I just need to back myself and that’s what I’ve been doing during this West Indies game and before that the New Zealand game... I think that’s what we need to do and you know, when I bat with Smriti and someone who’s already settled, it’s always easy for me to settle there and that’s what I enjoyed the other day (against West Indies).

Harmanpreet and Mandhana scored fine centuries against the West Indies in their last game to put up an imposing 317 on the board, which was way beyond Stafanie Taylor’s side.

Harmanpreet said that the team will continue to work on their strengths and not worry too much about England’s weaknesses in the crucial game on Wednesday.