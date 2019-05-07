Chennai Super Kings bowler Mitchell Santner celebrates with teammates after dismissing Mumbai Indians batsman Evin Lewis during the IPL match between them, at MAC Stadium in Chennai, Friday, April 26, 2019. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: As the final week of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is upon us, our cricket pundits stick their neck out on who they think can win the tournament on May 12.

Gautam Bhattacharyya, Sports Editor, wants to see a new champion in the youthful Delhi Capitals; K.R.Nayar, our Chief Cricket Writer, feels it could be Mumbai Indians’ turn again while A.K.S. Satish - Senior Pages Editor and a diehard ‘Whistlepodu’ fan — feels Chennai Super Kings may do it twice in a row.