Dubai: As the final week of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is upon us, our cricket pundits stick their neck out on who they think can win the tournament on May 12.
Gautam Bhattacharyya, Sports Editor, wants to see a new champion in the youthful Delhi Capitals; K.R.Nayar, our Chief Cricket Writer, feels it could be Mumbai Indians’ turn again while A.K.S. Satish - Senior Pages Editor and a diehard ‘Whistlepodu’ fan — feels Chennai Super Kings may do it twice in a row.
The podcast also looks back the high points of the tournament and feels it was also one of redemption for a few cricketers like David Warner and Steve Smith — who came back into the mainstream after a one-year suspension for ball-tampering — or Hardik Pandya and Lokesh Rahul after being down in the dumps for their indiscreet comments in TV talk show ‘Koffee with Karan.’