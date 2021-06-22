Cricket - Rohit Sharma
India's senior opener Rohit Sharma is leg before to gem of an inswinger from Tim Southee of New Zealand in the fifth day of the World Test Championship final on Tuesday. Image Credit: AFP
It had been a riveting fith day's play in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton - which saw some excellent pace bowling from both India and New Zealand, a masterclass in batting under challenging conditions from Kane Williamson and the Kiwi tail wagging again.

What does the sixth final day hold now? India have a wafer-thin 32-run lead with three sessions of play and eight wickets left - but must look to secure their position in the first session on Wednesday. New Zealand, on the other hand, are better-placed if they can strike early with Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wicket and trigger a collapse and try to chase down a paltry target.

A draw, with both teams being declared joint winners, looks the most realistic option. Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE discusses the possibilities with Shyam A. Krishna & Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editors of Gulf News.