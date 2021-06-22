It had been a riveting fith day's play in the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton - which saw some excellent pace bowling from both India and New Zealand, a masterclass in batting under challenging conditions from Kane Williamson and the Kiwi tail wagging again.
What does the sixth final day hold now? India have a wafer-thin 32-run lead with three sessions of play and eight wickets left - but must look to secure their position in the first session on Wednesday. New Zealand, on the other hand, are better-placed if they can strike early with Indian skipper Virat Kohli's wicket and trigger a collapse and try to chase down a paltry target.
A draw, with both teams being declared joint winners, looks the most realistic option. Anis Sajan, Mr Cricket UAE discusses the possibilities with Shyam A. Krishna & Gautam Bhattacharyya, Senior Associate Editors of Gulf News.